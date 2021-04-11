Home / India News / 48-year-old man held from Kolkata for job fraud
The suspect, Samir Arvind Parekh, who is a labour contractor, allegedly used to post fake international job offers online and collected money from aspirants in the name of registration fee, medical examination and interviews.
A 48-year-old man was arrested from Kolkata for allegedly duping over two dozen people across the country on the pretext of high-paying jobs in countries such as Canada and the US, police said on Saturday.

The suspect, Samir Arvind Parekh, who is a labour contractor, allegedly used to post fake international job offers online and collected money from aspirants in the name of registration fee, medical examination and interviews.

His arrest was made following a case filed by a woman from south Delhi’s Chhattarpur. She and her partner were duped of 72,000 after being offered jobs as a chef in the US, said DCP (south) Atul Kumar Thakur.

In March, the woman came across an advertisement and contacted Parekh. The person offered her $2,000 per month as salary. When she expressed interest, Parekh asked her to pay him money as registration, said DCP Thakur.

