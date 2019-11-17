New Zealand woman found dead in Paharganj hotel

india

A 49-year-old woman from New Zealand was found dead at a hotel room in Paharganj on Saturday morning. Police said the woman had come to India with her fiancé to get married in accordance with Hindu rituals. Police said, preliminary medical reports suggest that the woman died of cardiac arrest. Senior police officers said they have informed the embassy and post mortem is being conducted to ascertain the cause of death.

According to the police, they were informed by the hotel staff around 3 am that one of their foreigner guests has died of an apparent heart attack and has been rushed to a hospital. A police team that reached the hospital found that the woman’s fiancé, an Australian, had informed the hotel staff about the woman’s condition.

“She was rushed to a hospital where the doctors pronounced her dead. Her body was sent for a post mortem examination to ascertain the cause behind her sudden death. Inspection of the couple’s room did not raise any suspicion. During preliminary inquiry the woman’s fiancé told police that she had a medical history and was under some medication,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said that prima facie it looks like a case of cardiac arrest. “We are probing the death and embassy concerned has been informed,” the DCP said.