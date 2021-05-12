Home / India News / 4.95% of Covid-19 vaccine doses wasted in Bihar: State health ministry
A health department official said vaccine wastage usually occurs when the expected number of beneficiaries do not turn up for vaccination as per doses allotted to each centre
By Anirban Guha Roy
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 10:38 AM IST
A health worker gives dose of Covid-19 vaccine to 18+ at Gardiner hospital in Patna on Tuesday, May 11. (Santosh Kumar /HT photo)

As many as 4.95% of Covid-19 doses have been wasted in Bihar, according to the state health ministry data even as there has been a growing demand for jabs amid a surge in infections. For Covishield, the wastage is 1.7% and 3.7% for Covaxin.

A health department official said vaccine wastage usually occurs when the expected number of beneficiaries do not turn up for vaccination as per doses allotted to each centre. “Covaxin wastage appears to be higher because the vaccine came in 20 dose vials till recently, whereas Covishield stocks come in 10 dose vials. So, the difference in doses per vial has been a problem,” the official said. He added Covaxin doses remain unused as the turnout of beneficiaries for them is lesser compared to Covishield.

Officials said the wastage also occurs due to problems in the transportation of vaccines.

State health society executive director Manoj Kumar: “We are trying to bring down the vaccine wastage percentage in overall terms in the state. Steps are being taken in that direction.” He said wherever there has been low vaccination, it has led to wastage because Covaxin came in 20 dose vials. “Now, Covaxin has started coming in 10 dose vials, which would help in reducing wastage.”

Bihar until May 11 administered over 8.4 million vaccine doses. Officials said Covishield has been widely used. The ratio of allotment for Bihar has been 90:10 for Covishield and Covaxin. The government has placed a fresh order over 1.1 million doses of Covishield and 414,000 Covaxin.

