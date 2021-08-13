499 Covid cases among those under the age of 19: Data

Bengaluru: In the first week of August, Bengaluru reported 499 cases of Covid-19 among children under the age of 19. Among the 499 cases, 263 were reported between August 5 to August 10, and out of these, 88 were between 0 to 9 years and 175 were between 10 and 19 years old., as per state’s health bulletin. Though the rise in numbers is causing concerns at a time when the apprehension of a third wave of the pandemic is looming large, however, the city administration has said that there is no alarming increase in the number of cases, the bulletin said.

Talking about cases among the children, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner Gaurav Gupta said city administration is monitoring the numbers closely. “We are closely watching the numbers. So far, we are seeing the same rate of infections this year as 2020. In case these numbers go up we will take the required steps,” said Gupta.

When asked about the dangers the children are likely to face in the third wave, Gupta said that the authorities are working towards ensuring that all age groups are protected. “It is important to keep children safe from getting infected from other family members who have the chance of coming in contact with other people. So, maintaining the Covid protocols at home is as important,” Gupta added.

BBMP special commissioner (Health), D Randeep, said that there is no increase in the number of hospitalizations among children. “We have zero pediatric deaths during this time. The absolute numbers should not be considered as an alarming increase. The fact that there has been no increase in hospitalisation reported either,” he said.

With the fear of these numbers increasing over a period of time, parents are concerned, especially since the state government has decided to reopen schools for Classes 9 to 12 from August 23 onwards. The government has also announced that the decision to reopen schools for students up to Class 8 will be taken in the last week of August after looking at all aspects of the third wave.

“The authorities will say that these numbers are not alarming, but the numbers don’t give us confidence. The government should study the increase in cases and reconsider the decision to reopen schools,” said Simon Inasu, a businessman and a parent of a Class10 student.

The state is recording 1,500 plus Covid cases on an average and so far 15,919 deaths have occurred due to the virus. At least 19 children between the ages of 0 and 9 have died and 26 children in the age group of 10 to 19 have lost their lives.

The health department has taken note of the situation and parents have been advised to vaccinate themselves fully first and then monitor their children properly and avoid them from crowded places. “This issue will be taken up in the expert committee meeting. The state government will take all steps required if this becomes a serious situation,” said a senior health department official.