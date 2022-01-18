4.9-magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh's Basar

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 shook Basar in Arunachal Pradesh's Lepa Rada district in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The epicentre of the earthquake, which occurred at 4.30am, was at the depth of 10 kilometres and at 148 km north-northwest of Basar.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 18-01-2022, 04:29:30 IST, Lat: 29.16 & Long: 93.97, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 148km NNW of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh, India," NCS tweeted.