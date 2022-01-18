Home / India News / 4.9-magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh's Basar
The epicentre of the earthquake, which occurred at 4.30am, was at the depth of 10 kilometres and occurred at 148 km north-northwest of Basar.
Published on Jan 18, 2022 07:35 AM IST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 shook Basar in Arunachal Pradesh's Lepa Rada district in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The epicentre of the earthquake, which occurred at 4.30am, was at the depth of 10 kilometres and at 148 km north-northwest of Basar.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 18-01-2022, 04:29:30 IST, Lat: 29.16 & Long: 93.97, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 148km NNW of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh, India," NCS tweeted.

