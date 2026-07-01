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4-year-old boy who fell into 220-foot-deep borewell in Ambala dies after 21-hour rescue operation

The boy, was brought out of the borewell at around 3:45 am and was immediately rushed by ambulance to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Published on: Jul 01, 2026 11:46 am IST
By Bhavey Nagpal
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A four-year-old boy who fell into a 220-foot-deep open borewell in Haryana's Ambala district died after being rescued following a 21-hour multi-agency operation early on Wednesday.

Singh was pulled out by a team from the Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). (HT Photo)

The boy, Nirvair Singh, was brought out of the borewell at around 3:45 am and was immediately rushed by ambulance to the Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantonment, where doctors declared him dead.

Rescue operation

Singh was pulled out by a team from the Army, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), using hooks and special equipment, from the nine-inch-wide borewell after multiple failed attempts.

Also read | 11-yr-old killed, 4 injured as peepal tree falls on school van in Mumbai

The rescuers were also planning to dig a parallel shaft on Wednesday if the attempts continued to fail, but the presence of two water tables became a hurdle, as they could fill the newly dug pit with water immediately.

As the family was preparing to send him to school, Nirvair was adamant about visiting the fields before he started this new phase.

The son of an electricity board employee and the younger sibling of a 12-year-old sister, he had returned from Kurukshetra after spending a few days at his maternal grandmother's house.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Bhavey Nagpal

Bhavey Nagpal is a staff correspondent based at Karnal. He reports on crime, politics, health, railways, highways, and civic affairs for northern Haryana districts.

haryana ambala rescue
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Home / India News / 4-year-old boy who fell into 220-foot-deep borewell in Ambala dies after 21-hour rescue operation
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