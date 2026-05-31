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5 arrested, 2 detained for heckling TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in Bengal's Sonarpur

Banerjee sustained minor injuries after he was attacked with stones and eggs in Sonarpur, where he had gone to meet the families of post-poll violence victims.

Updated on: May 31, 2026 11:47 am IST
By Tanmay Chatterjee
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Five persons were arrested and two detained by police during overnight raids for allegedly heckling and manhandling Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in South 24 Parganas district’s Sonarpur on Saturday afternoon, police said.

TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee wears a helmet after stones and eggs were hurled at him during his visit to meet families of post-poll violence victims, in Sonarpur, West Bengal.(PTI)

“Seven persons were detained based on security camera and news footage of the mob attack on Banerjee. Five of them were arrested after questioning,” a police officer said, requesting anonymity.

Banerjee on Saturday sustained minor injuries after he was attacked with stones and eggs in West Bengal’s Sonarpur, where he had gone to meet the families of post-poll violence victims.

Several people were seen roughing up the leader amid intense sloganeering against Banerjee and his aunt, former chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Some reportedly tried to attack Banerjee by raining blows and kicks on him, prompting intervention by security personnel. A large contingent of district police, accompanied by armed central forces, later escorted the TMC leader out.

Meanwhile, Banerjee was examined at two private hospitals and discharged. Doctors said he had bruises on his chest but did not require admission.

“They want to kill me. Let them kill me. Let my dead body be recovered from here. But I won’t quit and abandon Karmakar’s parents. Ask the police to send in reinforcements. Send the police a WhatsApp message to keep a record. I am drawing the attention of the Calcutta High Court and the Governor. There were no police personnel there. I would move the high court,” Banerjee said while speaking to media persons seated at Karmakar’s residence.

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee said: “Now people are being denied treatment. Hospitals are under threat... He will undergo treatment at home... If he didn’t wear helmet.... he would have died on the spot.”

She added that she would hit the streets from June 2 with a rally in central Kolkata.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Tanmay Chatterjee

Tanmay Chatterjee has spent more than three decades covering regional and national politics, internal security, intelligence, defence and corruption. He also plans and edits special features on subjects ranging from elections to festivals.

abhishek banerjee west bengal mamata banerjee
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / 5 arrested, 2 detained for heckling TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee in Bengal's Sonarpur
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