5 arrested in Manipur for armed display during football match
Feb 14, 2025 12:06 PM IST
Manipur Police arrested five individuals for displaying sophisticated arms during a football match in K Gamnomphai Village.
Five people have been taken into custody by the Manipur Police for reportedly brandishing "sophisticated arms" during a recent football game in a Kangpokpi district hamlet, authorities announced on Friday.
The incident took place in K Gamnomphai Village in the district when the football was underway, they said.
“On 12.02.2025,
Manipur Police arrested five persons who were... seen in a video on various social media holding sophisticated arms during an ongoing football match at K Gamnomphai Village Ground,” a police officer said.
Around 10-15 miscreants were also seen in camouflage attire during the match, he said.
Investigation is underway.
