5 arrested in Manipur for armed display during football match

The Manipur Police have arrested five persons for allegedly displaying “sophisticated arms” during a recent football match at a village in Kangpokpi district, officials said on Friday. Five people have been taken into custody by the Manipur Police for reportedly brandishing "sophisticated arms" during a recent football game in a Kangpokpi district hamlet, authorities announced on Friday.(PTI/representative )

The incident took place in K Gamnomphai Village in the district when the football was underway, they said.

“On 12.02.2025, Manipur Police arrested five persons who were... seen in a video on various social media holding sophisticated arms during an ongoing football match at K Gamnomphai Village Ground,” a police officer said.

Around 10-15 miscreants were also seen in camouflage attire during the match, he said.

Investigation is underway.