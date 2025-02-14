Manipur’s territorial integrity will not be compromised: Sambit Patra

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Northeast in-charge Sambit Patra on Friday reiterated that they are committed to ongoing efforts for peace in Manipur. The Manipur assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, was put under suspended animation. (Sambit Patra | Facebook)

“The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, has put the Manipur State Assembly under suspended animation. This means that the Assembly can be revived at a future date as and when the President deems fit, depending on the circumstances. As far as the BJP is concerned, we are committed to ongoing efforts for peace in the state and to maintaining Manipur’s territorial integrity”, Patra said while speaking to news agency ANI.

“There will be no compromise. Any kind of illegal infiltration into Manipur will not be allowed and will be dealt with a firm hand”, he added.

The Union government on Thursday announced that it was imposing President’s Rule in Manipur. State chief minister N Biren Singh resigned on February 9.

The Manipur assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, was put under suspended animation, which means that the House has not been dissolved, and its members will continue to be MLAs. Such a situation allows parties to try and form a government at a later stage.

The imposition of President’s Rule opens a new chapter for the strife-torn state that has been roiled by ethnic clashes for almost two years, killing at least 250 people and displaced another 50,000. The clashes began between the Meitei and the Kuki communities but have since engulfed the entire state.