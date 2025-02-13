Explained: Why President's rule has been imposed in Manipur

President's rule was imposed in Manipur on Thursday days after chief minister N Biren Singh resigned from his position. Police and security personnel during a search operation in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of Manipur.(PTI)

A notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said President Droupadi Murmu is of the opinion that "a situation has arisen in which the government of that state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution".

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 356 of the Constitution, and of all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I hereby proclaim that I – assume to myself as President of India all functions of the Government of the State of Manipur and all powers vested in or exercisable by the Governor of that State," the notification said.

As per norms, the Manipur assembly has also been put under suspended animation.

Manipur has been witnessing an ethnic conflict between the Meitei and the Kuki communities since May 2023. Around 250 people have died in clashes and thousands have been displaced.

Why President's Rule has been imposed in Manipur?

The announcement comes as the state BJP has been unable to reach a consensus on a Chief Ministerial candidate, which has resulted in a failure to convene the assembly.

Biren Singh resigned in the wake of widespread discontent, submitting his resignation to the Governor on Sunday after a meeting with the Central leadership in Delhi.

Singh submitted his resignation to Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in the state capital, Imphal, on February 9, a day before the state assembly was scheduled to convene for the budget session, which was scrapped.

“It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur thus far. I am extremely grateful to the central government for timely actions, interventions, developmental work and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interests of every single Manipur,” Singh had said in his resignation letter.

The resignation came five days after the Supreme Court directed a central forensics lab for a report on leaked audio tapes that allegedly feature Singh and where he is purportedly heard saying the ethnic violence in the state was instigated at his insistence.

Since Biren Singh's resignation, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers in Manipur have been scrambling to find a successor.

Groups of BJP lawmakers held a slew of meetings this week with the party’s north-east coordinator Sambit Patra, but could not reach consensus on the next Manipur CM.

Also Read | Sambit Patra holds hectic meetings to pick Manipur CM amid President's rule suspense

On Tuesday, Patra along with BJP Manipur chief, Sharda Devi, and at least three lawmakers, met governor Ajay Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan.

While the party or Raj Bhavan did not issue any statement, but people aware of the matter said the leaders may have informed Bhalla that they were yet to decide on Singh’s replacement.

Complicating matters was also the looming deadline dictated by Article 174 (1) of the Constitution that says that the assembly, which was last adjourned on August 12, 2024, must be convened again within six months – February 12, 2025.