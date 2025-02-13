President's rule imposed in Manipur following CM Biren Singh's resignation

President's rule has been imposed in Manipur on Thursday, four days after chief minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post. Singh resigned after nearly 21 months after ethnic violence in Manipur that resulted in the deaths of over 250 and displaced several thousands. Security personnel during a search operation and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts, in Manipur.(PTI)

A notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said President Droupadi Murmu is of the opinion that "a situation has arisen in which the government of that state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution".

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Article 356 of the Constitution, and of all other powers enabling me in that behalf, I hereby proclaim that I – assume to myself as President of India all functions of the Government of the State of Manipur and all powers vested in or exercisable by the Governor of that State," the notification said.

The assembly has also been put under suspended animation.

Biren Singh steps down

Biren Singh submitted his resignation to Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla in the state capital, Imphal, on February 9, a day before the state assembly was scheduled to convene for the budget session, which was scrapped.

“It has been an honour to serve the people of Manipur thus far. I am extremely grateful to the central government for timely actions, interventions, developmental work and implementation of various projects for safeguarding the interests of every single Manipur,” Singh had said in his resignation letter.

The resignation came five days after the Supreme Court directed a central forensics lab for a report on leaked audio tapes that allegedly feature Singh and where he is purportedly heard saying the ethnic violence in the state was instigated at his insistence.

Since Biren Singh's resignation, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers in Manipur have been scrambling to find a successor.

Groups of BJP lawmakers held a slew of meetings this week with the party’s north-east coordinator Sambit Patra, but could not reach consensus on the next Manipur CM.

Around 250 people have died in clashes that began between the Meitei and the Kuki communities but have since engulfed the entire state. The Opposition and the Kuki community hold Biren Singh responsible for the escalation of violence.

Opposition parties have also accused the BJP of removing Singh from his position “belatedly” to keep its government from collapsing and for fear of recrimination from the Supreme Court.