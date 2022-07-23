5 dead, 1 injured after truck mows down Kanwariyas in UP's Hathras

At least five people died and one was seriously injured after kanwariyas returning from Haridwar were mowed down by a speeding truck in Hathras district on early Saturday morning. Rajeev Krishna, Additional Director General of Police, Agra Zone, said that the devotees from Gwalior were returning from Haridwar when a truck ran over them at around 2.15am.

The official said that the probe into the incident is underway and they have received information about the truck driver. Krishna assured that the culprit will be nabbed soon.

Devotees of Lord Shiva walk on foot to Haridwar, Rishikesh, Gaumukh, and other sites in Uttarakhand to fetch the water of Ganga river in the auspicious Hindu month of 'Shravan' and offer it to the god.

Earlier this week, seven kanwariyas were swept away by the strong current of river Ganga while bathing in Haridwar. The kanwariyas were rescued in joint operation by army and police after they were spotted floundering about in the river. Naresh Chaudhary, zonal magistrate, said that the swimmers' team of the army has rescued at least 18 Kanwariyas so far from drowning.

He also urged devotees at the Ganga ghats to stay away from the strong current of the river.

“Yesterday also a woman was washed away in a strong current who was rescued. She was admitted to the hospital and is completely safe,” ANI quoted Chaudhary as saying.

