5 dead after explosion in firecracker factory in Madurai

Five people were killed and 10 others sustained injuries on Thursday following an explosion at a firecracker factory in Madurai’s Alagusirai village near Thirumangalam, police said.

According to the police, the cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

“It is a licensed factory,” said a senior police official in Thirumangalam, who did not want to be identified. “Five people have died as of now and 10 are injured,” he added.

Tamil Nadu’s fire and rescue services, police department and district officials rushed to the spot immediately and started the rescue operations, said the official. The injured are being treated at the Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital for treatment.

Expressing grief, chief minister MK Stalin granted a solatium of ₹five lakh each to the families of the victims from the CM’s Public Relief Fund and directed that those who have sustained injuries should be given special treatment at the government hospital.

“We have instructed district officials to check if there have been violations of stipulated conditions here and take action accordingly,” minister for commercial taxes and registration P Moorthy told reporters after visiting the spot.

“Unexpectedly, this huge accident has happened. We have started an inquiry now.”

The chief minister has deputed minister for commercial taxes, P Moorthy, to speed up rescue and relief work and ordered best treatment facilities to the injured workers at the Madurai Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital, the government said.