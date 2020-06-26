e-paper
Home / India News / 5 die after car plunges into rivulet in J-K’s Doda, no clue of 6 of family in Kishtwar

5 die after car plunges into rivulet in J-K’s Doda, no clue of 6 of family in Kishtwar

Police said the driver must have been drowsy since the road where the accident took place was in good in condition. However, the exact cause can be ascertained only after investigation.

india Updated: Jun 26, 2020 14:43 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Jammu
The accident site where the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a rivulet in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda.
At least five people, including three children, were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell into a rivulet in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Friday morning, police said.

“It was an Eeco van on its way from Gool to Thathri, which skidded off the road and plunged into Raggi Nullah around 9.30am. Five occupants, including the driver and three children, died,” Mumtaz Ahmed, Doda’s senior superintendent of police, said.

“The road where the accident has taken place is in good condition. It seems the driver was drowsy but the exact cause [of the accident] will be known only after investigations,” Ahmed added.

The driver has been identified as Mohammad Asif, a resident of Deeda village of Gool. Another deceased was identified as Tasleema Begum from Thathri.

On Thursday, a head constable of Jammu and Kashmir police and five members of his family went missing after their car rolled 150 feet down into a rivulet called Bhot Nullah in adjoining Kishtwar district.

The rivulet is a tributary of River Chenab in Gulabgarh area of Kishtwar district of the Union territory.

Those missing have been identified as head constable Mulkh Raj Sharma, Munni Devi, Kailasho Devi, Anamika Devi, Shallu Devi and Kaki Devi.

“Only a cloth has been found from the slope but no clue so far of those who went missing. There is no clue of their car as well,” Rajinder Singh Tara, Kishtwar’s district commissioner, said.

“Divers again searched the rivulet on Friday but there is no clue so far. Searches are still on,” Tara added.

