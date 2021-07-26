5 districts in Tamil Nadu to get rains today

Five districts in Tamil Nadu are likely to get rains on Monday, the Regional Meteorological Centre at Chennai has predicted. Tamil newspaper Hindu Tamil reported citing regional director Puviarasan as saying that Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Theni, Dindigul and Tenkasi bordering the Western Ghats are going to get light to moderate showers due to the effect of southwest monsoon on Monday. Scattered rainfall is likely in some places of the state while dry weather will continue in the rest of the state. The weather pattern will continue to remain the same on July 27, 28, and 29, the centre predicted.

Chennai city will remain cloudy for the next 48 hours with the maximum temperature hovering at 35.5 degrees Celcius. Heavy winds ranging between 40 and 50 kilometres per hour are likely in the south Bay of Bengal and the south Andaman sea on Monday. Heavy winds are likely in the south and the central Bay of Bengal on July 27, 28, and 29, Puviarasan said.

All five districts bordering the Western Ghats are receiving heavy rainfall this month. Several places in the Nilgiris district suffered landslides due to heavy rains. Southern districts like Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Theni are also witnessing moderate to heavy showers in the last two weeks.

Major reservoirs in Tamil Nadu are filling up fast due to the consistent rainfall across the state. Bhavanisagar dam, the major reservoir for Erode, Tiruppur, and Karur districts, touched the water level of 100 feet out of its total capacity of 105 feet. The public works department issued the first flood warning to people living along the channels. Similarly, the first flood warning has been issued to people in the Theni district residing along the Periyar channel after the Mullaperiyar dam in Kerala touched 132 feet on Monday.

The Mettur dam in Salem recorded the water level going up by 2.07 feet within 24 hours due to flooding in Karnataka. The catchment areas of the River Cauvery are receiving extremely heavy rains and excess water is released from the reservoirs in Karnataka. The dam level that was 73.27 feet on Sunday morning has reached 75.34 feet on Monday morning.