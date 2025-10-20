5 facts on INS Vikrant, the warship on which PM Modi celebrated Diwali

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali on Monday aboard India’s indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, spending the festival with Indian Navy personnel off the Goa coast. Goa, Oct 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessing Air Power Demo on INS Vikrant, in Goa on Monday. (@narendramodi X/ANI Photo) (@narendramodi X)

This year’s celebration continues his decade-long tradition of marking the festival with members of India’s armed forces.

Heaping praise on INS Vikrant during his address, PM Modi said that only the aircraft carrier's name was enough for Pakistan to have "sleepless nights".

India’s first home-built aircraft carrier Commissioned in 2022, INS Vikrant marks India’s entry into an elite group of nations capable of designing and building their own aircraft carriers. Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited, it showcases India’s growing naval and industrial strength.

Named after a 1971 war hero INS Vikrant is named after its legendary predecessor that played a crucial role in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the liberation of Bangladesh. The name ‘Vikrant’ means “courageous” or “victorious.”

A floating city at sea Described by the Navy as a “city on the move,” INS Vikrant spans 262 metres in length and 62 metres in width, roughly the size of two football fields placed end to end and 18 floors tall. It houses a crew of nearly 1,600, a 16-bed hospital, 2,400 compartments, and carries 250 tankers of fuel.

Massive flight operations capability The aircraft carrier can host up to 30 aircraft, including MiG-29K fighter jets and various helicopters. Its hangar space alone is as large as two Olympic-size swimming pools, enabling extensive flight and maintenance operations.