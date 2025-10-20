'Raaton ki neend udaa di': PM's big praise for INS Vikrant, a message for Pakistan on Diwali

"We saw a few months back how Vikrant, only through its name, gave sleepless nights to Pakistan (Pakistan ki raaton ki neend udaa di thi)," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday marked Diwali in the presence of armed forces personnel at INS Vikrant off the coast of Goa and Karwa. Heaping praise on INS Vikrant during his address, PM Modi said that only the aircraft carrier's name was enough for Pakistan to have "sleepless nights".

The Prime Minister also saluted the armed forces and expressed joy on celebrating Diwali with them. “Today, on one side I have infinite horizons, infinite sky, and on the other side I have this giant, INS Vikrant, embodying infinite powers. The glow of the sun's rays on the ocean's waters is like the Diwali lamps lit by brave soldiers,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said that the close coordination between the Army, Navy and the Air Force forced Pakistan to “bend its knees” very quickly during Operation Sindoor. “When the enemy is in front of you, when there’s a threat of war, the one who has the strength to fight on their own always holds the upper hand,” the PM said.

He also referred to the forces as his family, and said that Diwali should always be celebrated with family members. “I am also spending quality time with my family here. This Diwali is truly special for me...,” PM Modi said.

India had launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, a fortnight after 26 civilians were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. What started as an action aimed at destroying terrorist infrastructure and eliminating terrorists in Pakistan and POK, later escalated into a full-blown military conflict. This was after Pakistan targeted army bases in India.

In retaliation, India struck several airfields and installations in Pakistan, rendering a huge blow to its radars, command and control centres, hangars and runways.

At least five Pakistani jets were shot down during the operation, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh recently confirmed.