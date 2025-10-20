‘BrahMos name alone makes some nervous’: PM Modi quips from INS Vikrant deck

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that home-grown missile systems like the BrahMos and Akash played a decisive role during Operation Sindoor, and that many countries are keen to export these indigenous missiles.
“When some people hear the name BrahMos, it strikes fear in their minds,” the Prime Minister said, while addressing Navy personnel on board the INS Vikrant, on the occasion of Diwali.
Asserting that his government aims to make India one of the world's top defence exporters, Modi said more than 40 warships and submarines have been built by our shipyards since 2014.
"The night spent yesterday on INS Vikrant is hard to put into words. I saw the immense energy and enthusiasm you all were filled with. When I saw you singing patriotic songs yesterday, and the way you described Operation Sindoor in your songs, no words can ever fully convey the experience that a jawan feels standing on a battlefield," Modi said.
PM Modi lauds India's security forces
Modi also lauded the valour and determination of security forces and said it was due to that, the nation has achieved a significant milestone by "eliminating Maoist terrorism".