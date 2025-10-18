‘Every inch of Pakistan within BrahMos range’: Rajnath Singh says Operation Sindoor was 'just a trailer’

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday hailed the success of Operation Sindoor, asserting that India’s military strength has reached a stage where “victory has become a habit". Union defence minister Rajnath Singh addresses the gathering in Lucknow. (PTI file)

"Operation Sindoor has proven that victory is no longer a minor incident for us. Victory has become our habit," Rajnath Singh said while addressing a gathering in Lucknow.

The defence minister, along with Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, flagged off the first batch of BrahMos missiles manufactured at the BrahMos Aerospace facility in Lucknow.

BrahMos Aerospace, the producer of the supersonic cruise missile system, announced that it has successfully completed production of the first batch from its new integration and testing unit in Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow.

Praising the armed forces for their precision and preparedness, Rajnath Singh said India’s adversaries could no longer evade the country’s advanced missile capabilities.

"The country is confident that our adversaries will no longer be able to escape BrahMos. Every inch of Pakistani territory is now within the reach of our BrahMos," the defence minister said.

He also sent out a strong message to Pakistan, saying the events of Operation Sindoor were only a glimpse of India’s capabilities.

“What happened in Operation Sindoor was just a trailer. But that trailer itself made Pakistan realise that if India could give birth to Pakistan, then I need not say anything further about what else it could do,” he said.

Rajnath Singh said the BrahMos team has signed contracts worth approximately RS 4,000 crore with two countries within just one month.

“In the coming years, we will see experts from other countries flock to Lucknow, making it a knowledge hub and a leader in defence technology... The turnover of BrahMos' Lucknow unit will be around ₹3,000 crore from the next financial year. GST collection will be ₹5,000 crore per year,” he said.

The state-of-the-art unit, which was inaugurated on May 11, 2025, houses all modern facilities for missile integration, testing and final quality checks. After successful testing, the missiles are prepared for deployment by the Indian armed forces.

“This is the foundation of a self-reliant India... So far, we have made available over 2,500 acres of land for this purpose in six nodes. Through this, over 15,000 youth in the state have found employment,” Yogi Adityanath said on the occasion.

"Director general of BrahMos and the defence minister recently provided a GST check worth ₹40 crore to us... I told the DRDO again, ‘Tell me how much land you need; we will provide it for you here’. When 100 BrahMos missiles are manufactured each year, and the capacity will increase to 150 in the future, the state government will receive ₹150 to 200 crore annually through GST from these missiles," he added.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi and various officials were present on the occasion.