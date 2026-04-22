5 facts on Leander Paes, tennis legend who moved from TMC to BJP ahead of Bengal polls

Leander Paes is a former professional tennis player from India known to be one of the greatest doubles players in the sport's history. He won 18 Grand Slam Titles over his 20-year career and won an Olympic gold medal, which makes Paes one of the most accomplished athletes in the history of Indian tennis.

Kolkata: Former tennis player Leander Paes greets during a press conference, at BJP office in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, April 4, 2026. (PTI)

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Paes began his political journey in 2021 when he joined the Trinamool Congress. However, ahead of the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, he switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party, marking a significant shift in his political alignment and supporting the party’s campaign for the state.

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5 Key Facts about Leander Paes

Born in Kolkata in 1973, Leander Paes comes from a sports-oriented family. His father, Vece Paes, was an Olympic medalist in hockey, while his mother, Jennifer Paes, represented India in basketball. He trained at the Britannia Amritraj Tennis Academy in Chennai, where he developed his early skills.

Leander Paes comes from a sports-oriented family. His father, Vece Paes, was an Olympic medalist in hockey, while his mother, Jennifer Paes, represented India in basketball. He trained at the Britannia Amritraj Tennis Academy in Chennai, where he developed his early skills. Paes began his professional tennis career in the early 1990s and gained international attention by winning the junior Wimbledon title in 1990. He later became a key player for India in the Davis Cup, contributing significantly to the team’s successes over the years and earning a reputation for his fighting spirit and leadership.

One of the highlights of Paes' career was winning a bronze medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, which made him the first Indian male to win an individual Olympic medal since independence from Britain. This achievement is one of the most memorable moments in Indian tennis history.

Paes has received many prestigious awards for his contributions to sports during his career, including the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Padma Shri Award, and Padma Bhushan Award. He remained an elite competitor into the latter stages of his professional career before retiring from tennis in 2021 and subsequently stepping into politics.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Payal Kumari ...Read More Payal is a budding journalist currently pursuing her passion for storytelling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. She has always loved writing and reading, and over time, these interests grew into a strong desire to tell stories that people can connect with. This is what led her to choose journalism and content writing as a career. She has interned with Prabhat Khabar, where she worked with the social media team. During her internship, she created content for different platforms and learned how to write in a clear and engaging way for a wide audience. This experience helped her understand how digital content works and improved her writing skills. Payal is always looking to learn and grow as a writer. She is open to exploring different kinds of stories and wants to keep getting better with each piece she writes. Outside of her work and studies, she is an avid reader. She enjoys reading all kinds of books, especially fiction and fantasy, and loves getting lost in different worlds and characters. Reading has always been a big part of her life and continues to inspire her writing. She is excited to keep learning, writing, and discovering where her journey in journalism takes her. Read Less

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