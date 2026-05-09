Bhubaneswar: Five people have been arrested for allegedly beating to death a 32-year-old railway police constable in the outskirts of Bhubaneswar after he was accused of molesting two women, police said on Friday, adding that they have intensified manhunt to identify and apprehend others involved in the incident. 5 held for lynching cop in Odisha

“The deceased has been identified as Soumya Ranjan Swain, a constable with the Government Railway Police (GRP), who was beaten to death in broad daylight in the Balianta area on May 7 after a confrontation involving two women escalated into mob violence,” a senior police officer aware of the matter said.

The purported videos, circulating on social media, showed Swain tied to an iron structure and assaulted by a crowd. The incident triggered outrage across the state.

Divulging details, Bhubaneswar deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Jagmohan Meena said, “Swain, posted in Cuttack and serving in the GRP for around 12 years, was travelling on a motorcycle with colleague Om Prakash Rout near the Ramachandrapur-Bhingarpur area when their vehicle allegedly collided with a scooter carrying two women. The women later accused the two policemen of misbehaving with them and attempting to molest them while helping them after the fall.”

When the matter escalated, the people from nearby villages gathered, who allegedly attacked the two men. Both men were tied up, beaten and dragged before being taken to Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar, where Swain later succumbed to his injuries. Rout was rescued by police and is undergoing treatment in hospital,” DCP Meena said.

The officer said three parties are involved in the incident — the two women on the scooter, the two men, including the deceased, and the locals who assaulted Swain and the other man. Two FIRs have been registered in the case.

“A case of attempt to rape under Sections 62 and 64 of the BNS had been registered against the deceased. A separate case of murder by unidentified persons under Section 103 of the BNS was also registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by Swain’s family members,” the DCP added.

Narrating the ordeal she went through on Thursday around 11 am, one of the two women said, “The person who died seemed to be intoxicated and started tearing my dress after I fell off the scooty. He was abusing me and my friend while telling his friend to take us to their home. He would have raped me. I screamed for help. I survived because the local people had gathered near us.”

Bhubaneswar police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh and DCP Jagmohan Meena said more suspects were being identified through CCTV footage, mobile videos and witness statements.

“Prompt action was taken and five suspects have already been arrested. We are scanning the CCTV footage to identify more,” Meena said, adding that multiple police teams have been formed.

“Additional police forces have been deployed in the area to prevent further tension,” he added.

Expressing concerns over the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi asked director general of police (DGP) Y B Khurania to conduct a detailed investigation and ensure strict action against all those involved. “Such mob violence must not recur,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Former Odisha chief minister and Biju Janata Dal president Naveen Patnaik termed the incident “barbaric” and questioned the police response. “Even as such a heinous event unfolds near the state capital, the government’s inexplicable silence is shocking the people of the state. If such incidents are occurring in the presence of police, whom will people turn to for protection? Why is the police administration and the government so helpless before criminals?” Patnaik posted on X.

The Odisha State Commission for Women has also started an inquiry into the incident. State Commission for Women (SCW) chairperson Sobhna Mohanty said she will submit a report to the chief minister and recommend action based on the findings.

Mohanty met the two victims on Friday. She was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI, “They want police security. They will be provided with all assistance as required. I will submit the report to the chief minister.”

Swain’s family members, including his mother Kavita Swain, staged protests and blocked roads, alleging police negligence and claiming delays in ambulance services worsened his condition.

“My son was beaten to death in the presence of police. We demand action against police officials,” the mother of the deceased said.

However, police denied allegations of negligence. DCP Meena said, “Officers responded immediately after receiving information about the attack.”

Swain, originally from Moujpur village and a resident of Adaspur in Cuttack district, also worked part-time as a gym trainer, said police.