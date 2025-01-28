5 Indian fishermen injured in Sri Lankan Navy firing; MEA summons envoy, lodges strong protest

The ministry of external affairs (MEA) summoned the acting high commissioner of Sri Lanka in New Delhi and lodged a strong protest with the top diplomat on Tuesday, after five Indian fishermen sustained injuries, including two seriously, in an incident of firing by the Sri Lankan Navy in the proximity of Delft Island, news agency PTI reported. Police stand guard as the members of the fishermen community and activists shout slogans during a protest.(AFP file)

India, in its reaction, said the use of force is not "acceptable under any circumstances whatsoever.

"An incident of firing by the Sri Lankan Navy during the apprehension of 13 Indian fishermen in the proximity of Delft Island was reported in the early hours of this morning," the MEA said in a statement.

“Out of the 13 fishermen who were on board the fishing vessel, two have sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Jaffna Teaching hospital,” the MEA added.

Three other fishermen received minor injuries and have been treated for the same, it said.

Indian consulate officials in Jaffna have visited the injured fishermen at the hospital to seek their welfare and are extending all possible assistance to the fishermen and their families.

"The Sri Lankan acting high commissioner in New Delhi was called in today morning to the Ministry of External Affairs and a strong protest was lodged over the incident," the MEA said.

The Indian high commission in Colombo has also raised the matter with the Sri Lankan foreign ministry.

"The government of India has always emphasised the need to treat issues pertaining to fishermen in a humane and humanitarian manner, keeping in mind livelihood concerns," the Indian readout noted.

"The use of force is not acceptable under any circumstances whatsoever. Existing understandings between the two governments in this regard must be strictly observed," the MEA said.

The incident highlights ongoing tensions between Indian fishermen and the Sri Lankan Navy over disputed fishing rights in the Palk Strait. Arrests and detentions of Indian fishermen have become a recurring issue, prompting diplomatic efforts from both the Indian central and state governments.

Recently, 41 Indian fishermen detained by the Sri Lankan Navy were repatriated to Chennai Airport. Among them, 35 fishermen from Ramanathapuram district had been arrested near Katchatheevu on September 8, 2024, for alleged cross-border fishing. Their release was secured following interventions by the central and Tamil Nadu governments.

Earlier on January 16, another 15 Indian fishermen detained in 2024 were freed and returned to Chennai. These fishermen were arrested in separate incidents, including eight from Mannar Island on September 27 and 12 from Nagapattinam district on November 11.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)