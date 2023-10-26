5 Lashkar terrorists killed in foiled infiltration bid in Kashmir’s Kupwara

SRINAGAR: Five Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists attempting to infiltrate into the country were killed in a gunfight with security forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, people familiar with the matter said.

Indian Army soldiers and Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a joint operation to foil the infiltration bid in Kupwara district (Representative Image) (HT File Photo/Wazeem Andrabi)

“Five LeT terrorists killed. Their identification is being ascertained. The search operation is in progress. Further details shall follow,” said additional director general of police (ADGP), Vijay Kumar, in a post by the Kashmir Zone Police handle on X, formerly Twitter.

The Indian Army’s Chinar Corps said the infiltration bid was foiled in a joint operation by the army and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Jammu and Kashmir director general of police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, who visited the border areas, said the operation was yet to conclude and the details of the operation will be shared later. But he underlined that the area across the LoC was “notorious” and home to 16 locations from where terrorists were dispatched to infiltrate into India.

“There are a good number of camps, launching pads and training. At least 16 launching pads are located there in PoK (Pakistan-occupied Kashmir). These activities continue on their part to push infiltrators. At times, there are attempts for weapon and narco smuggling,” he said.

Singh stressed that the security forces were able to foil most infiltration attempts and that an increase in infiltration attempts was expected before it starts snowing.

“(Before start of winter), the attempts are to push in terrorists from launching pads from Pakistan into Rajouri-Poonch and Kupwara-Baramulla sectors. Many of these attempts were foiled. Successful operations on the border have happened as many terrorists were killed while infiltrating,” he said.

The DGP said the number of terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir was on a decline.

Thursday’s operation that led to the killing of five terrorists comes days after security forces foiled an infiltration attempt in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district in which two terrorists were killed. Their associates had, however, been able to retrieve their bodies to the other side of LoC, army spokesman Lt Col. MK Sahu said in a statement on Sunday. Two AK-series rifles, six pistols, four Chinese grenades, blankets and two blood-stained bags containing Pakistani and Indian currency notes, Pakistani medicines and eatables were found at the site.

