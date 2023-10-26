5 LeT terrorists eliminated in J&K's Kupwara; search operation underway: Police

In a significant development in the ongoing anti-terror operation in Kupwara, security forces have successfully eliminated three more terrorists belonging to the proscribed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit, bringing the total number of neutralized terrorists to five. According to the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for Kashmir, the operation is still in progress, with search and combing operations ongoing in the area. The identification of these individuals is currently being ascertained, said ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

The encounter started earlier in the day to foil the infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) at Macchil in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational Photo / HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Three (03) more #terrorists of LeT killed (Total 05). Identification being ascertained. Search #operation in progress. Further details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police said in a social media post quoting Kumar.

The encounter started earlier in the day to foil the infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) at Macchil in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & Intelligence agencies on 26 Oct 23, an infiltration bid has been foiled by alert troops along the #LoC in #Kupwara sector," Srinagar based Chinar Corps of the Army said in a post on X.

Speaking to reporters in Kupwara, Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh shed light on the continuous challenges posed by such attempts, "Infiltration bid keeps happening from Pakistan's side and it is being foiled by the Army, police, and other agencies."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that the area opposite this border belt has been notorious for a long time.

The DGP revealed that there are 16 launching pads located in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) opposite the Kupwara division.

“There is a good number of camps, launching pads and training. At least 16 launching pads are located there in PoK. These activities continue on their part to push infiltrators. At times there are attempts of weapon and narco smuggling,” he said.

Despite these challenges, Singh pointed out that the number of active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir is currently low. He credited the local populace for their cooperation and belief in peace and development, saying, "The number of terrorists (active in Jammu and Kashmir) is very low. People believe in peace and development and are cooperating with the administration."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Kunal Gaurav Kunal Gaurav is a multimedia journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. He handles daily editorial operations for the digital news desk, including news tracking, news prioritisation, writing and editing....view detail