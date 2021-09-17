5 Maharashtra districts contribute 70% Covid cases in state

Even as Maharashtra sees an overall downward trend in daily Covid-19 infections, five districts have added 70% of the state’s active cases between September 5 and 14, and the weekly positivity rate from eight districts is higher than the state’s average. Maharashtra on Thursday added 3,595 fresh cases, taking its tally to 6,511,525. The state also added 45 fatalities, pushing its death toll to 138,322. Case fatality rate in the state was 2.12%.

Mumbai added 446 fresh cases, taking its tally to 736,728. It also reported two fatalities, pushing the death toll to 16,039. City’s active case count stood at 5,589, up from 5,488 on Wednesday.

There were 49,342 active cases in the state. The state also saw 3,240 discharges in the last 24 hours. The state tested 168,793 samples during the same period and the daily positivity rate was 2.13%. So far, the state has tested 56,529,882 samples and the overall positivity rate was 11.52%. Positivity rate is the number of positive tests out of the total tests for an infection.

On Thursday, of the 3,595 cases reported, 2,668 or 74.21% of cases came from Mumbai, Ahmednagar, Pune, Solapur, Satara, Sangli districts. Ahmednagar reported 618 new cases, while Pune added 898 fresh infections. Solapur logged 241 new cases, while Satara added 236 fresh infections. Sangli district added 229 new cases.