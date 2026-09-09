5 orangutans’ rescue in Odisha raises trafficking fears

Five orangutans, a critically endangered species native to the Indonesian and Malaysian rainforests, were found on Tuesday in a forested area in Ranakotha Badapahi in coastal Odisha’s Balasore, prompting the state forest and wildlife department to investigate whether an international wildlife trafficking network was involved in smuggling them.

Orangutans are critically endangered species native to the Indonesian and Malaysian rainforests. (AP)

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Orangutans are critically endangered species native to the Indonesian and Malaysian rainforests.

Orangutans are critically endangered species native to the Indonesian and Malaysian rainforests.

Orangutans are smuggled for high-end exotic pet trade, tourism entertainment, and private animal collections. An orangutan could fetch around ₹25 lakh.

Also Read | Orangutans, critically endangered species not found in India, seen in Odisha; wildlife trafficking suspected

Principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) Prem Kumar Jha said the orangutans, estimated to be between one and two years old, were found inside Ranakatha Protected Reserved Forest during routine patrolling around 6am.

Jha said orangutans are found only in two to three places abroad. “The wildlife wing of the forest department is investigating how they came to Odisha,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Jha added that police have been informed and a team from Nandankanan Zoological Park will take them. “Once the animals are brought to Nandankanan in Bhubaneswar, they will remain in quarantine before further decisions are taken about their care.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jha added that police have been informed and a team from Nandankanan Zoological Park will take them. “Once the animals are brought to Nandankanan in Bhubaneswar, they will remain in quarantine before further decisions are taken about their care.” {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read | 10 critically-endangered orangutans released into the wild in Indonesia

Where are Orangutans found

Orangutans are great apes and are not found in India. They have reddish-brown hair and are largely arboreal. Their name derives from Malay and Indonesian words meaning person of the forest.

Odisha forest minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia said the discovery raised suspicions of wildlife trafficking. “An international mafia may be involved in trafficking them,” Khuntia said. He added that an assistant chief conservator of forests will investigate.

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