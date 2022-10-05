5 points on AIIMS Bilaspur that would be inaugurated by PM today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday to inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bilaspur constructed at cost of about ₹1,470 crore in a bid to strengthen health services, a government statement read. As part of his visit, he will also lay the foundation stone of projects worth over ₹3,650 crore, another project of a national Highway worth over ₹1,690 crore, a Medical Device Park at Nalagarh, and will inaugurate Government Hydro Engineering College at Bandla along with participating in Kullu Dussehra celebrations.

Here are five points on the newly built AIIMS Bilaspur:

1. The hospital for which foundation stone was laid by PM Modi in his first tenure, in 2017, is equipped with 18 specialty as well as 17 super specialty departments in addition to 18 modular operation theatres.

2. The hospital has been established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) and has a capacity of 750 beds out of which 64 are intensive care unit (ICU) beds. Built at a cost of ₹1,470 crore, it is spread over 247 acres with 24 hours emergency and dialysis facilities, modern diagnostic machines.

3. A 30-bedded AYUSH block is a part of the infrastructure. AYUSH is one of the important government projects under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), which includes Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy system of medicine.

4. In a boost to health infrastructure, the hospital has also set up the Centre for Digital Health to reach tribal and inaccessible tribal areas of Himachal Pradesh. It also plans to organise health camps to facilitate specialist health services in these regions.

5. AIIMS Bilaspur will admit 100 students for MBBS courses in addition to 60 students for nursing courses every year, the government statement underlined.

