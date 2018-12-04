5 school boys threaten parents of joining militancy, traced by police

Five school boys, who threatened their families of joining militant ranks after bunking their school, were traced and handed over to their parents, police said on Monday.

An official statement said the parents of the boys from Srinagar reported to police that they received phone calls from their children, who had left for the school in the morning, that they are going to join terrorists.

Police said the incident happened two days ago and all the boys were teenagers.

The statement said to ensure quick and timely action, police constituted a special team and with the help of families, were able to trace the missing boys.

“They were brought back safely. No active association of these boys could be found with any outfit,” the statement said.

The five boys were counseled and handed over to their parents.

This is not the first time that school boys have left home with the aim of joining militancy in Kashmir.In 2015, four teenagers of Sopore were detained in frontier district of Kupwara while attempting to cross the Line of Control for arms training.

