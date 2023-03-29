5 states contributing maximum number of cases to India’s tally

India recorded a single-day rise of 2,151 new coronavirus cases, the highest in five months, while the active cases increased to 11,903, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. The Covid-19 death toll has increased to 5,30,848 with seven latest fatalities in the last 24 hours-- three reported by Maharashtra, one by Karnataka and three reconciled by Kerala.

Here are five states that have been contributing the maximum number of cases to the country’s tally:

1. Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 450 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,42,509 and three fatalities. The daily count of infections has doubled since Monday, when the state reported 205 cases. With the addition of the latest casualties, the toll has reached 1,48,438, while the count of recoveries rose to 79,91,728 after 316 patients recovered in the 24 hours, according to the state health department.

2. Delhi recorded 214 fresh Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, marking a sharp uptick in infections over the last 24 hours. However, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department, the Capital did not register a single death from Covid over the last 24 hours. The national capital currently has 671 active Covid cases, with the infection rate at 11.88 per cent, the bulletin stated.

3. Kerala reported 191 cases on Monday and the total number of active cases is 2,662, the highest in India, according to the latest data available.

4. Karnataka recorded 135 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the active caseload to over 800 mark, according to the bulletin released by the Karnataka health department. One- Covid related death was also reported.

5. Tamil Nadu has registered a spike in Covid-19 infections. A total of 105 persons tested positive for the infection. Of this Chennai accounted for 31 cases, while there were 18 cases in Coimbatore and 11 in Chengalpattu.

