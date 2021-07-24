5 Tamil Nadu districts bordering Western Ghats may get rain today

Five districts in Tamil Nadu bordering the Western Ghats will receive rain on Saturday, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai predicted. Tamil newspaper Dinamalar cited RMC’s director Puviarasan as saying that these districts will get rain due to southwest monsoon turning intense in the Western Ghats.

The heavy rain in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore will continue on Saturday. These two districts received heavy to very heavy rain last week. Avilanji, Naduvattam, and Upper Bhavani in the region received 16, 14, and 13 centimetres of rain respectively. Theni, Kanyakumari, Perambalur, Salem, and Tirunelveli districts as well as Chennai city recorded rainfall by Friday.

Theni, Dindigul and Tenkasi bordering the Western Ghats will also witness showers on Saturday, the weather forecast said. The coastal districts of northern Tamil Nadu will receive sporadic rainfall while the rest of the state will see dry weather on Saturday, it added.

Chennai and its suburbs will see cloudy weather and scattered rainfall is likely in some places in the city. Heavy winds are likely in coastal Tamil Nadu, Gulf of Mannar, coastal Andhra Pradesh and south and central Bay of Bengal areas where the wind speed is likely to cross 50 kilometres per hour. The fishermen have been warned not to venture into these areas for fishing.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government sanctioned ₹12 crore to take out preparatory works for the northeast monsoon, which may set in after October. Every year, districts like Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Cuddalore are the worst affected during the northeast monsoon. The channels and waterways in these districts are repaired every year so that the rainwater is drained into the sea. Last year, the government carried out monsoon-related works for the cost of ₹9.5 crore.

Officials of the irrigation department said that they are preparing a Detailed Project Report for these works and the government order sanctioning fund allocation will follow shortly. The works will commence after the fund allocation, officials added.