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5 Tamil Nadu tourists injured as amusement park ride collapses Keralam capital

The mishap occurred at Happyland Amusement Park around 2 pm during peak holiday rush.

Updated on: May 28, 2026 05:54 pm IST
ANI |
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Five people, including two children, were injured after a giant wheel ride collapsed at an amusement park in Vembayam near Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, police said.

A man walks past a construction site holding an umbrella under heavy rain in Kochi, southern Kerala state, India, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (AP Photo/ R S Iyer)(Representative Image/AP Photo/R S Iyer)

The mishap occurred at Happyland Amusement Park around 2 pm during peak holiday rush. Preliminary findings suggest that a failure in the welding joints and supporting metal structure caused the ride to break apart while operating.

The injured were identified as Manorathi (54), Seemani (49), Malini (49), Shyam Daniel (14) and Rose (16), all tourists from Nagercoil.

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The portions of the iron support frame snapped suddenly, causing the riders to fall from the giant wheel. Authorities said a major tragedy was avoided at the park, which was crowded with visitors due to the ongoing school vacation season.

 
thiruvananthapuram
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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