5 Tamil Nadu tourists injured as amusement park ride collapses Keralam capital

Five people, including two children, were injured after a giant wheel ride collapsed at an amusement park in Vembayam near Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday, police said.

A man walks past a construction site holding an umbrella under heavy rain in Kochi, southern Kerala state, India, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. (AP Photo/ R S Iyer)(Representative Image/AP Photo/R S Iyer)

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The mishap occurred at Happyland Amusement Park around 2 pm during peak holiday rush. Preliminary findings suggest that a failure in the welding joints and supporting metal structure caused the ride to break apart while operating.

The injured were identified as Manorathi (54), Seemani (49), Malini (49), Shyam Daniel (14) and Rose (16), all tourists from Nagercoil.

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The portions of the iron support frame snapped suddenly, causing the riders to fall from the giant wheel. Authorities said a major tragedy was avoided at the park, which was crowded with visitors due to the ongoing school vacation season.

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{{^usCountry}} Personnel from the Keralam Police and fire and rescue services rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Personnel from the Keralam Police and fire and rescue services rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to nearby hospitals. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} One woman, who suffered serious injuries, was later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, for specialised treatment. The remaining injured persons are reported to be stable, though some sustained fractures and other injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One woman, who suffered serious injuries, was later shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, for specialised treatment. The remaining injured persons are reported to be stable, though some sustained fractures and other injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Officials are examining whether the amusement ride has undergone mandatory maintenance inspections and safety certification checks. Authorities said strict action would be taken if negligence or violation of safety norms is found against the park management. (ANI) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. Officials are examining whether the amusement ride has undergone mandatory maintenance inspections and safety certification checks. Authorities said strict action would be taken if negligence or violation of safety norms is found against the park management. (ANI) {{/usCountry}}

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