india news

5 terrorists gunned down in separate encounters in J&K

Chief of proscribed terrorist outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (JeM) is among the terrorists in the Shopian district.
Kashmir IG had asked media in a statement not to interfere in professional and bonafide duty of police and security forces at the encounter sites.(HT Photo/Waseem Andrabi)

Five terrorists were eliminated by security forces in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. In Tral area of Awantipora, two terrorists were gunned by the security forces. "The operation is still underway," news agency ANI quoted the Inspector-General of Police as saying.

The encounter began at around 8am at Nowbugh. The area has been cordoned off by the security officials.

More details are awaited regarding the gun-fighting.

In Shopian district, where security forces are engaged in a fierce gun battle with terrorists for more than 12 hours now, three terrorists have been killed. According to the ANI report, two more are inside a mosque and still firing from inside.

Chief of proscribed terrorist outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (JeM) is among the terrorists in the Shopian district. However, as the identity has not yet been ascertained of deceased terrorists, it is not known if he is still inside the mosque.

The encounter between security forces and terrorists started in Shopian on Thursday where terrorists are holed up inside a mosque. According to ANI report, the Jammu and Kashmir Police last night sent the brother of one terrorist and a local Imam inside the mosque to persuade the terrorists to surrender.

