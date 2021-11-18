5 terrorists killed in two gunfights in Kashmir

Srinagar: Five terrorists were killed in two separate encounters in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday, said police.

Since Wednesday morning, police, Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched two operations at Pombay and Gopalpora villages in Kulgam district, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Five militants were killed in both the operations,” Senior Superintendent of Police Kulgam, GVS Sudeep said.

Two terrorists were killed in Pombay while three were gunned down in Gopalpora, police said.

Police said that among the killed militants, one is believed to be the top commander of The Resistance Front (TRF). TRF was created by the Pakistan army and the ISI in response to nullification of Article 370 in 2019 by the central government.

“Commander of proscribed terror outfit TRF Afaq Sikander killed in encounter,” said a police spokesman quoting Inspector General of Police Kashmir Range, Vijay Kumar.

Both the operations were underway till the time of print.

Separately, two CRPF personnel and a civilian were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said. “At about 11:15 am, terrorists hurled a grenade near Palhallan Chowk in Pattan area of the north Kashmir district,” a police official said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Two LeT terrorist aides held

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist associates in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama have been arrested during a joint Naka checking on Wednesday.

The police have also recovered two ready-to-use IEDs were recovered from their possession.

According to the police, the arrested terrorist associates have been identified as Amir Bashir and Mukhtar Bhat.

“Major tragedy averted by Pulwama Police and security forces. Two LeT terrorist associates namely Amir Bashir and Mukhtar Bhat arrested by Pulwama Police and security forces during joint Naka checking. Two ready-to-use IEDs were recovered from their possession,” the Kashmir Zone police tweeted quoting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir.

(with inputs from agencies)

.