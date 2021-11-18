Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 5 terrorists killed in two gunfights in Kashmir
india news

5 terrorists killed in two gunfights in Kashmir

Srinagar: Five terrorists were killed in two separate encounters in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday, said police
Security personnel examine the site of a grenade blast, hurled by militants, at Palhalan area of Baramulla district of North Kashmir, Wednesday. (PTI)
Published on Nov 18, 2021 12:03 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Srinagar: Five terrorists were killed in two separate encounters in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Wednesday, said police.

Since Wednesday morning, police, Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched two operations at Pombay and Gopalpora villages in Kulgam district, police said.

“Five militants were killed in both the operations,” Senior Superintendent of Police Kulgam, GVS Sudeep said.

Two terrorists were killed in Pombay while three were gunned down in Gopalpora, police said.

Police said that among the killed militants, one is believed to be the top commander of The Resistance Front (TRF). TRF was created by the Pakistan army and the ISI in response to nullification of Article 370 in 2019 by the central government.

“Commander of proscribed terror outfit TRF Afaq Sikander killed in encounter,” said a police spokesman quoting Inspector General of Police Kashmir Range, Vijay Kumar.

Both the operations were underway till the time of print.

Separately, two CRPF personnel and a civilian were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Baramulla district on Wednesday, police said. “At about 11:15 am, terrorists hurled a grenade near Palhallan Chowk in Pattan area of the north Kashmir district,” a police official said.

RELATED STORIES

Two LeT terrorist aides held

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist associates in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama have been arrested during a joint Naka checking on Wednesday.

The police have also recovered two ready-to-use IEDs were recovered from their possession.

According to the police, the arrested terrorist associates have been identified as Amir Bashir and Mukhtar Bhat.

“Major tragedy averted by Pulwama Police and security forces. Two LeT terrorist associates namely Amir Bashir and Mukhtar Bhat arrested by Pulwama Police and security forces during joint Naka checking. Two ready-to-use IEDs were recovered from their possession,” the Kashmir Zone police tweeted quoting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir.

(with inputs from agencies)

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Centre extends ED director SK Mishra tenure a day before retirement

India displays logistics capabilities to support forces in Ladakh

‘Nothing to share with media’: Singh Deo after meeting Sonia Gandhi

Pandemic did not put a lot of children out of school, but education suffered
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Today Panchang
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP