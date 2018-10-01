5-year-old raped in Yamunanagar

A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unknown person at Yamunanagar railway station on late Saturday night.

Police on Sunday said the victim is a daughter of a migrant labourer and she was allegedly kidnapped and found near the railway platform after the crime.

She was taken to the local civil hospital where doctors confirmed that the she was raped. She was later referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, where her condition was stated to be stable.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the hospital and registered an FIR against unknown accused and started investigations into the matter.

As per the police complaint filed by the victim’s father, the family members were sleeping at the railway station. At a late hour of the night, they found that the girl was missing and started searching for her. They found her at near a platform around 2am, in an unconscious condition, he added.

Talking to Hindustan Times, GRP Jagadhri police station in-charge Suresh Kumar said, “The doctors who examined her have confirmed that she was raped. The FIR has been registered under Sections 365 of the IPC and Section 6 of Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Further investigations are on.”

Asked if they have got any clue about the accused, he said, “We are trying to get more evidence from the family members of the victim and monitoring the footage of the CCTV cameras installed around the crime spot.”

