As a matter of principle, said the bench, the apex court should not interfere when there are concurrent findings by all the subordinate courts.(PTI)
SC hints at avoiding cases with concurrent decisions

Justice Sanjay K Kaul, heading a three-judge-bench, made this avowal while asserting that there has to be an end to appeals against every order passed by subordinate courts. The bench also included justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy.
By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 04:11 AM IST

“Fifty percent of our orders will also be reversed if there were a higher court,” observed the Supreme Court on Monday, suggesting that the top court refrain from intervening in a matter if all subordinate courts concur in their decision.

Justice Sanjay K Kaul, heading a three-judge-bench, made this avowal while asserting that there has to be an end to appeals against every order passed by subordinate courts. The bench, which also included justices Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy, was categorical that the Supreme Court should be wary of interference when subordinate courts at all levels have decided in unison about a certain class of dispute.

As a matter of principle, said the bench, the apex court should not interfere when there are concurrent findings by all the subordinate courts.

“If we (SC) start looking at every matter with extreme minuteness and subjectivity, we will not be able to perform the duty this court is expected to do. There has to be some consistency in the decision-making and if start making exceptions, then there is a problem,” remarked justice Kaul.

The judge added that certain definitive principles should be followed by the Supreme Court and that it cannot be called upon to interfere as the fourth court. “This has to end at some point. We always say it, 50 percent of our orders will also be reversed if there were a court above us,” said justice Kaul. The appeal in the present matter had arisen out of a decision by the Delhi high court on December 2 in a case relating to eviction of a tenant. The additional rent controller and the rent control tribunal issued the order of eviction against the petitioner, Arya Kanya Pathshala, from a tenanted premise in Delhi owing to its default in paying for misuse of the property in question. The high court found no fault with this order of eviction.

Senior advocate PS Narasimha, appearing for Pathshala, requested the bench to entertain the appeal on humanitarian grounds as the petitioner taught girl students.

But the bench said it will not be proper to interfere with the concurrent findings of three courts.

“This court has taken a consistent view in the rent and eviction matters, there should be no interference by this court. There are findings by three courts below. Why should we interfere now? If we do it in one case, this will not be good for the consistency,” added the bench.

The bench gave the petitioner time till June 30 to vacate the premises.

Schools and colleges have remained shut since March 2020 in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic which has infected more than 10,571,700 people so far.(HT_PRINT)
Ex-IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt has been convicted and sentenced to life by a Jamnagar court.
IMD scientists said monsoon in 2020 was unique with large month-on-month variation and unusual rainfall patterns in four sub-regions of the country. (Raj K Raj/HT file)
A view of the Noida Gate after farmers blocked Chilla (Delhi-Noida border) during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, in Noida on Monday. (HT Photo)
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur casts his vote in Mandi in the first phase of panchayat elections on Sunday.(ANI Photo)
A worker disinfects the poultry farm in Shivapur village to protect chickens from bird flu decease. (HT Photo )
Fog shrouds parts of the national Capital, at the Ghazipur area in New Delhi. (File photo)
Representational image. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
Farmers raise slogans as they ride tractor during an ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border on Monday.(ANI Photo)
File photo for representation.(ANI)
The Uttar Pradesh government has approached the Supreme Court seeking a transfer of the pending writ petitions from the Allahabad high court(PTI)
Women farmers carry placards and flags during a protest against the new farm laws on the Women Farmer Day at Singhu Border, in New Delhi.(ANI)
Barwani police station in-charge Rajesh Yadav said, “The woman alleged that the man met her four years ago. He hid his religion and raped her on the pretext of marriage."(Representative image)
Robert Vadra is the son-in-law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.(HT File Photo)
The sexual abuse came to light during a counseling session at a Nirbhaya centre recently, the officials said.(HT photo)
