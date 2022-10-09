'50% posts for those under 50,' reiterates Mallikarjun Kharge amid Congress prez poll campaign

Fifty percent of posts in the grand old party would be given to those under 50 years of age, veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge stressed on Saturday amid campaigning for the October 17 presidential elections. “In Udaipur, this declaration was made - on 50 per cent seats for those under 50. We had decided at the time. And I would do this (if elected). When everybody wants this, it will be done,” the 80-year-old leader - referring to the Chintan Shivir held earlier this year - told reporters during a press interaction in Telangana.

“Those who switched sides have done so because of the fear of CBI and Enforcement Directorate, and not for posts,” he further said, lashing out at the BJP. Kharge is facing Shashi Tharoor in the elections due in a week’s time for the top party post.

On Saturday, he yet again dismissed reports of differences even as undercurrents of Tharoor’s challenge of change were felt. “This is a matter of our house. We all have to work together. One person can’t work alone. It has to be “we” not “I”. The decisions would be taken collectively,” he underlined in an apparent reference to comments by Tharoor who promised sweeping changes, if he would be elected.

There would be 9,300 voters who would be taking part in the elections of the 130-year-old party , Kharge said. “I am going to every state to put forth my point of view in front of the voters. I went to Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Gujarat among other places. All senior leaders - who had urged me to contest polls - told me that at a time when Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka ji don’t want to fight the elections, we should keep the party strong. I decided to contest the polls after their appeals,” he shared.

In over a century-long history of the party, the Congress MP pointed out, four elections have been held - “One for Subhash Chandra Bose, one for Purushottam Das Tandon-Kriplani, another for Sitaram Kesri and the fourth for Sonia Gandhi ji,” he said. “This fifth poll I am fighting and I want to uphold the party principles.”

“The (Narendra) Modi- (Amit) Shah duo keep asking us what the party has done in 70 years. We built public institutions, we worked for the development of the country - and they are hellbent to destroy this. Only 1 percent of the people have 22 percent of the country’s wealth,” he pointed out, attacking the central government. “We need a party to fight this,” the former union minister said.

The next Congress chief would have tall challenges facing him, including preparations for the upcoming state polls and the 2024 national elections.

Rahul Gandhi - who has been leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday rubbished claims that his family would influence the decisions of Sonia Gandhi’s successor. “Both the people who are standing have a position and perspective. They are people of stature and understanding,” said Gandhi. “I don’t think either of them is going to be a remote control (party chief), and frankly this tone is insulting to both of them.”

