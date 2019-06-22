50-year-old man held for allegedly raping 5-year-old girl in Udaipur

A 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a five-year-old in girl in Udaipur, police said on Saturday.

The incident came to light when the mother of the girl filed an FIR on Friday night.

“The girl’s mother said in her complaint that on Friday morning, around 8am, she along with her mother-in-law and husband went to their farm, half a kilometre away from their house. The minor was alone at home and was playing with the neighbours’ kids,” said Girva circle deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Prem Dhande.

According to her complaint, in the evening, their neighbours informed the girl’s family that there was something wrong with the girl. “They rushed home and saw girl crying in a semi-conscious condition, lying on the floor soaked in blood. She was first taken to a community health centre from where she was referred to a government hospital,” Dhande said.

During questioning, the girl and neighbours identified the accused as a Pura Gameti, 50, a resident of the same area. While the accused has been arrested, a medical test of the girl has confirmed rape, Dhande said.

The accused also allegedly beat her with sticks, police officials said. “The investigation file in this case has been prepared and we have sufficient evidence to prove charges against the accused. The charge sheet will be presented in the court by Monday,” said the DSP. The accused was booked under relevant sections of POCSO Act.

He added that the minor was kept in the Intensive Care Unit for 24 hours and is reportedly stable now.

The police have also written the district legal services authority seeking compensation for the girl as soon as possible.

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 22:07 IST