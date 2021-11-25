500 farmers will reach Delhi on Nov 29: Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait announced on Wednesday that 30 tractors carrying 500 farmers will reach Parliament on November 29 — the first day of the winter session — to press for a law guaranteeing minimum support prices (MSPs).

“On November 29, 500 farmers will go to Delhi on 30 tractors. The details will be provided after a meeting on November 26, which will be marked as the first anniversary of our protest,” Tikait said at a rally in Ghaziabad.

The announcement comes even as the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to repeal the three contentious farm laws that resulted in tens of thousands of farmers protesting for over a year. The Cabinet’s nod will allow the government to table a “repeal bill” in Parliament to revoke three separate laws. A bulletin from the Lok Sabha listed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021, as one of the 26 pieces of legislation to be introduced during the session.

Asserting that a law guaranteeing the MSP is a big issue for the protesting farmers, Tikait said: “The three bills were related to the public while the key demand of farmers is the guarantee on MSP... The government has 35 days and they should bring in law on MSP while they should also take entire responsibility of farmers, including compensation, who have died during the agitation.”

Later, he tweeted: “This protest will not end yet. We have a meeting on November 27 after which we will take further decisions...”