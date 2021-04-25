500 oxygen bed Covid care hospital in Delhi to start from Monday

The 500-oxygen bed Covid care centre in Delhi will open on Monday at 10am to combat the spiralling cases the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the national capital, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) spokesperson Vivek Pandey said on Sunday. The Sardar Patel CCC & Hospital at Radha Soami Beas campus in Delhi's Chhattarpur will be restarted after the Union home ministry issued the order to re-operationalise the facility that was first created last year.

The border guarding force ITBP has been set up as the nodal force for running the SPCCC. "ITBP is designated as a nodal force for operation of the SPCCC... ITBP may draw the required medical manpower (doctors and paramedics), if needed, from other central armed police forces (CAPFs) also," an order issued earlier in the week said.

Informing that no walk-in admission will be allowed, Pandey said patients will be referred by the respective district surveillance officer (DSO) of respective districts. The standard operating procedure (SOP) for admission of Covid-19 patients will be strictly followed and all laid down protocols will also be adhered to, Pandey said.

The protocols for admission involve patients reporting first at the reception. After initial documentation, a physical examination of the patients will be done and then admitted to the hospital at their allotted bed. A kit will also be provided to them after their admission. All medical treatment, medicines, food and other facilities will be provided free of cost. Stress counsellors will also be provided, Pandey added.

The centre was shut on February 23 and it treated 11,657 Covid-19 patients since its operation began last year, reported PTI. The border force has recently started various other facilities for treatment of its own personnel, from other police forces, CAPFs, their veterans and families.

Delhi has been witnessing a huge surge in Covid-19 cases and on Saturday more than 24,000 infections and 357 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

