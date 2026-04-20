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500,000 new voters added in Bengal rolls through Form-6 requests: EC

West Bengal has added nearly 500,000 new voters between the publication of the final list on February 28 and the close of nominations

Updated on: Apr 20, 2026 07:20 am IST
By Harsh Yadav, New Delhi
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Nearly 500,000 new voters were added to West Bengal’s electoral rolls between the publication of the final list on February 28 and the close of nominations, according to senior officials of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The fresh enrolments have triggered a political row in the poll-bound state.(ANI FILE)

The additions came from around 709,000 Form-6 applications, submitted across the two phases of nominations. After verification, about 500,000 applicants were found eligible and included in the rolls, reflecting the Commission’s rolling enrolment process that allows registrations until nominations close.

When the final electoral roll was published on February 28, 188,207 new voters were included through this form. Over the following month, as the nomination process progressed, a further 500,000 names were incorporated.

District-wise data shows North 24 Parganas recorded the highest addition with over 71,000 new voters, followed by Kolkata with nearly 44,000. Howrah, Hooghly and East Midnapore were also among the top districts.

The total electorate in the state now stands at 68.2 million, including over 34.9 million male voters, more than 33.3 million women, and 1,257 voters in the third gender category. Officials said the number could rise further as pending cases are decided by appellate tribunals.

West Bengal will vote in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with scope for further additions to the rolls as pending cases are resolved before polling.

 
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