50-year-old uncle held for murdering minor nephew over online gaming

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly murdering his teenaged nephew after repeated disputes over money needed to play online games. The incident occurred in Vinayak Layout under Soladevanahalli police limits, and the accused has been identified as Nagaprasad, police said on Friday. Bengaluru police have arrested a 50-year-old man for allegedly murdering his teenaged nephew after repeated disputes over money. (Representational Image)

The victim, 14-year-old Amoghakirti, had been staying with his maternal uncle for the past eight months. According to police, the boy was addicted to online games and frequently demanded money.

“The boy was addicted to online games and often harassed his uncle for money. On Monday, at around 4:30am, the accused allegedly slit the boy’s throat and left the body at home before travelling to Majestic,” said North West Division deputy commissioner of police DL Nagesh.

Investigators said Nagaprasad stayed at the Majestic-- the city central bus stand area-- for three days before surrendering at the Soladevanahalli police station on Thursday night.

“When we went to the house, the body was found in a decomposed state,” the officer, cited above said.

According to the police, the accused admitted during questioning that the victim had assaulted him a week earlier.

“Amoghakirti, who was harassing me for money, had also attacked me a week ago. This made me commit a terrible act. I even thought of committing suicide by jumping into a lake, but I did not have enough money to travel far,” Nagaprasad allegedly told police.

“Nagaprasad had informed the police on Monday that his sister’s son had been murdered. Our team visited the spot and found the body in the rented house. Preliminary investigation revealed that the boy had not attended school for years and had been harassing the accused for money due to some mental issues. The accused killed him because of this alleged harassment,” DCP Nagesh said.

The body was handed over to relatives after an autopsy on Friday. Nagaprasad has been booked under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and remanded in judicial custody after being produced before the ACMM court, police said.