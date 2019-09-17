54-yr-old held for trying to rape 8-year-old in Gurgaon; arrested

india

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 20:12 IST

A 54-year-old man accused of attempting to rape a minor girl here was arrested Tuesday, police said.

The eight-year-old girl was sleeping with her parents when the accused, a resident of the same building, took her to his room, Gurgaon police PRO Subhas Bokan said. Hearing the girl scream, her mother woke up and started looking for her. She reached the room of the accused where she found him sexually harassing her, Bokan said.

The accused managed to flee the spot but was nabbed on Tuesday, he said.

He has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 20:12 IST