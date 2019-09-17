e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Sep 17, 2019

54-yr-old held for trying to rape 8-year-old in Gurgaon; arrested

The eight-year-old girl was sleeping with her parents when the accused, a resident of the same building, took her to his room.

india Updated: Sep 17, 2019 20:12 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Gurgaon
Police in Gurugram arrested a 54 year old man for trying to rape a minor girl.
Police in Gurugram arrested a 54 year old man for trying to rape a minor girl.(HT Photo)
         

A 54-year-old man accused of attempting to rape a minor girl here was arrested Tuesday, police said.

The eight-year-old girl was sleeping with her parents when the accused, a resident of the same building, took her to his room, Gurgaon police PRO Subhas Bokan said. Hearing the girl scream, her mother woke up and started looking for her. She reached the room of the accused where she found him sexually harassing her, Bokan said.

The accused managed to flee the spot but was nabbed on Tuesday, he said.

He has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

(The story has been published from a wire feed without any modifications to the text, only the headline has been changed)

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 20:12 IST

tags
trending topics
Dream Girl box office collectionPM Modi 69th BirthdayMann Bairagi posterPM Narendra ModiAngad BediPriyanka ChopraLIC AssistantVishwakarma PujaKatrina KaifXiaomi Mi TVIndia vs South AfricaUberS Jaishankar
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss