55 kg meth worth 300 crore seized from maize consignment near Mumbai port

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 55 kg of methamphetamine, valued at around ₹300 crore, from a consignment of maize at a Container Freight Station (CFS) facility near Mumbai's Nhava Sheva port, officials said.
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The consignment was allegedly linked to a Pakistan-based narco-trafficking syndicate led by Mohammad Hussain Dad. The group specialises in smuggling narcotics through cargo containers, according to a preliminary probe.
The syndicate's handlers had allegedly established contact with Mumbai-based import-export firms and subsequently got in touch with a trading firm in Uttar Pradesh for the export of 22 tonnes of maize.
The handlers introduced their agent, who allegedly arranged and packaged 17.5 tonnes of maize. The consignment was subsequently brought to a CFS facility at Nhava Sheva for shipment.
Acting on specific intelligence inputs, DRI officers searched the container and detected one bag in which maize had been mixed with a suspected narcotic substance.
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Acting on specific intelligence inputs, DRI officers searched the container and detected one bag in which maize had been mixed with a suspected narcotic substance.
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A mobile forensic science laboratory (FSL) team tested the substance at the spot and confirmed it as methamphetamine, officials said.
The DRI seized a total of 55 kg of methamphetamine on a dry-weight basis. Two individuals have also been detained in connection with the seizure.
The market value of the seized drug has been assessed at approximately ₹300 crore. Further investigation into the seizure is underway.
The seizure comes at a time when the Centre has stepped up its campaign against drug abuse and trafficking, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently calling for a collective effort to make India drug-free and urging families to participate in the nationwide Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyaan.
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Addressing the nation from the Red Fort on Independence Day, Modi said drug addiction had emerged as a major challenge for the country's youth and stressed that making India drug-free was a collective responsibility.
The Prime Minister has also backed a 100-week nationwide anti-drug campaign under the 'Jan Bhagidari' initiative, with awareness activities being organised across the country. The campaign includes sports events, walks, meditation sessions, cultural programmes, awareness drives, street plays, discussion forums, art competitions and community engagement programmes.
The Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan was launched by the Modi government in 2020 to address drug abuse and promote awareness about substance use.
Shishir Gupta is Executive Editor at Hindustan Times and one of India's top journalists covering national security, strategic affairs, foreign policy and geopolitics. Over the past three decades, he has extensively reported on India's military, diplomatic and security landscape, covering every major conflict and national security challenge, from the 1999 Kargil War and the 2020 East Ladakh standoff to Operation Sindoor in 2025. He has also covered major terror attacks, including the IC-814 hijacking, the 26/11 Mumbai attacks and the 2025 Pahalgam terror strike, along with numerous Pakistan-backed terrorist incidents in the Kashmir Valley and across India. He has reported on national and state elections for more than three decades. A recognised authority on strategic affairs, Gupta has covered India's nuclear programme since the Pokhran-II (Shakti series) tests in May 1998 and has written extensively on global nuclear issues, Indian diplomacy and the country's expanding global outreach. He has also reported widely on international conflicts and terrorism, with a special focus on the Indian subcontinent. Gupta has interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi more than four times, including Modi's first interview with the print media after becoming Prime Minister in May 2014. His other interviews include three with the Dalai Lama, as well as conversations with Benjamin Netanyahu, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath, S. Jaishankar, Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal. He is the author of Indian Mujahideen: The Enemy Within (Hachette, 2011) and Himalayan Face-off: Chinese Assertion and Indian Riposte (Hachette, 2014). He was awarded the Chevening-Wolfson Joint Scholarship at Wolfson College, University of Cambridge, UK, in 1998 and participated in the International Visitor Leadership Program (IVLP) of the US State Department in 2006. He received the Ben Gurion Prize from Israel in 2011 and the K. Subrahmanyam Prize for Strategic Studies in 2015 from the Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (MP-IDSA). Since 2024, he has hosted Point Blank, Hindustan Times' weekly YouTube show on global geopolitics.
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Home/India News/55 kg meth worth ₹300 crore seized from maize consignment near Mumbai port
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