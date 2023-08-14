Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
5.5 magnitude earthquake strikes Meghalaya at India-Bangladesh border

Reuters |
Aug 14, 2023 09:01 PM IST

The quake was estimated at a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), and was 18 km northwest of Karimganj in northeast India's Assam state, USGS added.

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck near the border of northeast India and Bangladesh on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Topics
northeast india quake
