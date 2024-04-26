 55-yr-old man robbed of ₹40 Lakh at gunpoint in Silicon city: Cops | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

55-yr-old man robbed of 40 Lakh at gunpoint in Silicon city: Cops

ByCoovercolly Indresh, Bengaluru
Apr 26, 2024 08:34 AM IST

The man was robbed at gunpoint in his house in Silicon City’s Sahakar Nagar by a gang of three men who fled away with jewellery and cash of ₹40 lakh

A 55-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in his house in Silicon City’s Sahakar Nagar by a gang of three men who fled away with jewellery and cash of 40 lakh, the police said on Thursday.

55-yr-old man robbed of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>40 Lakh at gunpoint in Silicon city: Cops
55-yr-old man robbed of 40 Lakh at gunpoint in Silicon city: Cops

The police quoted the victim, identified as Umashankar, as stating that three masked men had entered the house when he was out shopping for groceries. However, Umashankar returned while the robbery was in progress. Upon confronting the robbers, he was threatened at gunpoint before the gang fled with the loot, they said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The incident happened behind Kaveri School in Sahakar Nag on Wednesday night.

Police said Umashankar had stepped out briefly to purchase groceries, leaving his home unlocked due to the proximity of the store.

Koodigehalli police inspector Mahesh Kumar said: “The incident occurred at around 8:15 pm when the house owner was away for just 30 minutes to buy groceries. Prima facie, it seems that the accused knew about the house and Umashankar’s routine.”

“The jewellery worth 22 lakh and cash worth 18 lakh—a total of 40 lakh—was looted in just 15 minutes. We got some clues and are working on tracing the accused. We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 390, and and investigation into the matter is going on,” he said.

He further said that the police are scrutinising any recent business disputes or personal animosities that could be linked to the robbery.

“Authorities are considering the possibility of an acquaintance being involved due to the detailed planning evident in the crime,” the Koodigehalli police inspector said.

The police is actively pursuing leads to ascertain if the recent spate of robberies in Sahakar Nagar is the handiwork of a single organised gang, Mahesh Kumar added.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / 55-yr-old man robbed of 40 Lakh at gunpoint in Silicon city: Cops
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On