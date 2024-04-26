A 55-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint in his house in Silicon City’s Sahakar Nagar by a gang of three men who fled away with jewellery and cash of ₹40 lakh, the police said on Thursday. 55-yr-old man robbed of ₹ 40 Lakh at gunpoint in Silicon city: Cops

The police quoted the victim, identified as Umashankar, as stating that three masked men had entered the house when he was out shopping for groceries. However, Umashankar returned while the robbery was in progress. Upon confronting the robbers, he was threatened at gunpoint before the gang fled with the loot, they said.

The incident happened behind Kaveri School in Sahakar Nag on Wednesday night.

Police said Umashankar had stepped out briefly to purchase groceries, leaving his home unlocked due to the proximity of the store.

Koodigehalli police inspector Mahesh Kumar said: “The incident occurred at around 8:15 pm when the house owner was away for just 30 minutes to buy groceries. Prima facie, it seems that the accused knew about the house and Umashankar’s routine.”

“The jewellery worth ₹22 lakh and cash worth ₹18 lakh—a total of ₹40 lakh—was looted in just 15 minutes. We got some clues and are working on tracing the accused. We have registered a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 390, and and investigation into the matter is going on,” he said.

He further said that the police are scrutinising any recent business disputes or personal animosities that could be linked to the robbery.

“Authorities are considering the possibility of an acquaintance being involved due to the detailed planning evident in the crime,” the Koodigehalli police inspector said.

The police is actively pursuing leads to ascertain if the recent spate of robberies in Sahakar Nagar is the handiwork of a single organised gang, Mahesh Kumar added.