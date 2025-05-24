Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
55-yr-old woman tests positive for Covid in Noida

PTI |
May 24, 2025 03:33 PM IST

The woman, who is under home quarantine, travelled on a train on May 14.

A 55-year-old woman has been placed under home quarantine after she tested positive for Covid-19 in Noida, officials said on Saturday.

Samples of woman's family members have been collected and sent for Covid testing.(PTI/Representative)
The samples of her family members have been sent for Covid testing, they added. The chief medical officer of Gautam Budh Nagar district, Narendra Kumar, told PTI, “The woman, who is under home quarantine, travelled on a train on May 14. Samples of her family members have been collected and sent for testing.”

"The administration is geared up to deal with the situation. We urge people not to panic and follow the safety protocols, including wearing face masks and hand sanitisation.”

