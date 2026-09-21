57-year-old dairy operator killed after Thar hits scooter in Jaipur

A 57-year-old dairy operator was killed after his scooter was allegedly hit from behind by a speeding SUV in Jaipur's Sanganer area, police said on Monday.

Passersby alerted the police, following which Sharma was taken to a hospital for treatment. He later died while undergoing treatment. (HT)

The accident took place on Saturday morning and CCTV footage of the incident surfaced on Monday, news agency PTI reported citing police.

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The deceased was identified as Naval Sharma, a resident of Buddhsinghpura in Sanganer.

Also Read | Thar driver rams cab 8-10 times in Gurugram road rage

What happened?

Sharma had left home on his scooter around 6 am on Saturday to go to his dairy when a Mahindra Thar allegedly hit him from behind, police said. The driver fled the spot after the accident, they said.

Passersby alerted the police, following which Sharma was taken to a hospital for treatment. He later died while undergoing treatment.

His body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination at SMS Hospital on Sunday afternoon.

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{{^usCountry}} DCP East Ranjeeta Sharma said, “An accident has been reported in the Sanganer police station area. The CCTV footage we have obtained appears to show a scooter being knocked over after a collision with a black Thar vehicle,” according to news agency ANI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} DCP East Ranjeeta Sharma said, “An accident has been reported in the Sanganer police station area. The CCTV footage we have obtained appears to show a scooter being knocked over after a collision with a black Thar vehicle,” according to news agency ANI. {{/usCountry}}

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She said the footage showed the Thar approaching at high speed and colliding with a moving scooter, causing the rider to fall. An inquest report has been registered.

"57-year-old Naval Sharma has died in this incident," Sharma said.

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Also Read | 52-year-old dies after speeding Thar hits motorcycle in Faridabad

Similar Thar incident reported in Gurugram

The incident comes days after a Thar driver allegedly rammed an electric cab eight to 10 times following a minor argument with its driver on the main road in Sector 86 in Gurugram on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

The cab, which had a West Bengal registration number and belonged to an aggregator, was badly damaged, police said. Its driver, identified as Rahul (single name), 29, abandoned the vehicle and fled to avoid being hit, but the accused driver continued ramming it while reversing, police said.

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A video recorded by commuters and circulated on social media showed the black Mahindra Thar, bearing a Delhi registration number, repeatedly ramming the cab. Police said the incident took place around 10.30pm after two friends of the Thar driver booked the cab to travel to Delhi after partying in Sector 86.

“A minor argument took place between the drivers of both the cars which left the Thar driver infuriated,” an investigator said, asking not to be named. The driver then got into his car, put it in reverse and rammed the cab at least eight to 10 times, he said.

“While doing so, he was repeatedly moving on the road in the wrong direction with other vehicles continuously moving. The cab was completely wrecked. Some commuters had recorded the video of the incident and uploaded it on social media platforms,” the officer cited above added.

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Investigators said commuters and the cab driver alerted the police control room, but the suspects had fled by the time an emergency response vehicle reached the spot. The Thar driver later admitted himself to a hospital, allegedly to avoid police action.

Police have formed two teams to trace the unidentified vehicle and identify and apprehend its driver.