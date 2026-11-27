Twenty days after being abducted from Manipur's Imphal East district, police have rescued a 57-year-old man and arrested four accused, an official said on Friday.

Police said the abductors demanded ₹10 lakh in ransom for his release. (PTI/Representational) more less

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Oinam Sanjitkumar Singh, a native of Bishnupur district, was abducted on November 6 around 2.20 pm while travelling with his wife in an autorickshaw, the officer said.

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Police said the abductors demanded ₹10 lakh in ransom for his release.

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Following sustained investigation, technical surveillance, and analysis of suspected mobile numbers, police raided Nongdam Tangkhul in Kamjong district on November 25 and arrested four accused, a police officer said.

Based on disclosures made during interrogation, police conducted a search operation at Bohoram village and rescued the victim, he said.

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The four accused have been identified as Thounaojam Deben Singh (66), Mathiu Sala (33), Soneithang Kom (37), and Leitanthem Naba Singh (63), police added.