577 Indian fishermen in Pakistan’s custody, 9 died in last five years: MEA

NEW DELHI: The Union ministry of external affairs informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday that according to data shared by the Pakistan government, there are 577 Indian fishermen in the custody of India’s neighbouring country.

“As per the lists exchanged on 1 January 2022, Pakistan acknowledged the custody of 577 fishermen who are Indian or are believed to be Indian. As per available information, 9 Indian fishermen died in Pakistani jails in the last five years,” minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said while responding to a question raised by BJP MP Mahesh Poddar.

India and Pakistan have the Bilateral Agreement on Consular Access, 2008, under which both countries exchange lists on January 1 and July 1 every year on civilian prisoners and fishermen detained in their respective custody, he added.

Muraleedharan informed the Upper House of Parliament that as soon as cases of apprehension on Indian fishermen and their fishing boats are reported, “immediate steps” are taken by the Indian Mission in Islamabad towards seeking consular access from the Pakistan government. “As a result of sustained efforts by the Indian government, 2,140 Indian fishermen and 57 Indian fishing boats have been repatriated from Pakistan since 2014,” the MoS said.

Over the past five years, nine Indian fishermen have died in Pakistani jails. In 2017, three fishermen died in custody, two in 2018, one in 2019, none in 2020, two in 2021 and one so far in 2022 as of March 10, the MEA informed.

With regards to Sri Lanka, no Indian fisherman has died in their custody in the last five years. In 2021 and till now this year, 239 Indian fishermen were arrested, of which India has secured the release of all 159 arrested last year. Out of the 80 fishermen arrested in 2022, India has secured the release of 44 and talks are on to release the remaining 36.