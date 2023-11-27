Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / India News / 6 Bangladeshi nationals detained in Jammu for illegally entering India

6 Bangladeshi nationals detained in Jammu for illegally entering India

PTI |
Nov 27, 2023 08:54 PM IST

6 Bangladeshi nationals detained in Jammu for illegally entering India

Preliminary investigation suggests that five of them had reached Jammu with the help of a tout and were heading for Kashmir when they were picked up from Bathindi, they said.

HT Image

Another woman, also a Bangladeshi national who got married in Ramban district of Jammu, was held from Gandhi Nagar. She was supposed to accompany the other women and girls to Kashmir, officials said.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Those detained are aged between 14 and 60 years, they said.

Get Latest India News and Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu kashmir
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP